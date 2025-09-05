Greece Pioneers AI Integration in Education with OpenAI Partnership

Greece and OpenAI have taken a groundbreaking step by signing a memorandum of understanding to integrate artificial intelligence tools in secondary education and support innovation among small businesses. This strategic agreement positions Greece as one of the first countries to adopt ChatGPT Edu, OpenAI's specialized academic tool designed to elevate educational experiences through AI technology.

The memorandum will allow Greek startups, particularly in the healthcare, climate change, education, and public sectors, to benefit from OpenAI's technological advancements, including access to the company's resources and credits. Prominent figures such as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Chris Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer at OpenAI, were instrumental in formalizing the agreement.

Chris Lehane highlighted Greece's historical significance in education, drawing connections back to Plato and Aristotle, while asserting the nation's modern commitment to learning and innovation. Last month's release of OpenAI's advanced GPT-5 AI model underscores the company's continued influence in transforming business and cultural practices globally.