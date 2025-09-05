IOC's Bold Restructuring: Safeguarding Female Sports & Revamping Olympic Opportunities

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the establishment of four specialized working groups on Friday, aiming to revamp the Olympics under new leadership by President Kirsty Coventry. Key focuses include the protection of female sports categories and exploring new commercial opportunities. Coventry previously stated the IOC would lead discussions on gender eligibility in sports.

The 'Protection of the Female Category Working Group' comprises experts and international federation representatives, seeking methods to safeguard female sports categories. The IOC refrained from revealing the members' identities, emphasizing confidentiality to maintain group integrity. Meanwhile, gender policies remain contentious, with U.S. President Donald Trump banning transgender athletes from school sports, impacting future Olympic participation.

Additional groups will assess the Olympics' sports program, including potential integrations of winter and summer disciplines, and redefine marketing strategies after notable sponsor withdrawals. These initiatives are designed to ensure deadlines are met and to infuse technical expertise into strategic reforms, harmonizing the Olympic movement as articulated by President Coventry.

(With inputs from agencies.)