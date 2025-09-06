President Vladimir Putin has delivered a rallying call to Russia's aerospace sector, urging them to prioritize the development of booster rocket engines. This development is part of a broader strategy to cement Russia's leadership in space technology.

Putin's statements came during a visit to Samara, where he met with aerospace industry specialists and toured the Kuznetsov design bureau. The bureau is renowned for its work in aircraft engine manufacturing.

The Russian leader's emphasis on this initiative reflects both a cultural pride and strategic necessity for Russia. The nation's space achievements have long been a hallmark of its international standing and scientific prowess.