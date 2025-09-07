Global Internet Connectivity Disruptions: Subsea Cable Crisis in the Red Sea

Internet connectivity in numerous countries, such as India and Pakistan, has been severely impacted due to outages in subsea cables located in the Red Sea, according to the internet monitoring group Netblocks.

Similar disturbances were noted on Etilasat and Du networks within the United Arab Emirates. While the responsible parties for the cable damages remain unclear, Netblocks reported that the disruptions are affecting systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Microsoft announced on Saturday that users of its Azure services might experience heightened latency following several undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. As the second largest cloud provider globally, after Amazon's AWS, Azure has redirected its network traffic through alternative paths to prevent interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)