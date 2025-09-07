Left Menu

Global Internet Connectivity Disruptions: Subsea Cable Crisis in the Red Sea

Several countries, including India and Pakistan, faced internet disruptions due to subsea cable issues near the Red Sea. In the UAE, service interruptions affected Etilasat and Du networks. Microsoft Azure users reported increased latency due to fiber cuts, prompting the rerouting of network paths through alternative channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:35 IST
Global Internet Connectivity Disruptions: Subsea Cable Crisis in the Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Internet connectivity in numerous countries, such as India and Pakistan, has been severely impacted due to outages in subsea cables located in the Red Sea, according to the internet monitoring group Netblocks.

Similar disturbances were noted on Etilasat and Du networks within the United Arab Emirates. While the responsible parties for the cable damages remain unclear, Netblocks reported that the disruptions are affecting systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Microsoft announced on Saturday that users of its Azure services might experience heightened latency following several undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. As the second largest cloud provider globally, after Amazon's AWS, Azure has redirected its network traffic through alternative paths to prevent interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

Near-Miss Tragedy: Faulty Bus Steering Causes Crash

 India
2
Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

Revenge Plot Unveiled: Arrests Made in Double Murder Saga

 India
3
Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

Verstappen Sets Record at Monza, McLaren's Strategy Sparks Drama

 Global
4
Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025