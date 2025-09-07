Global Internet Connectivity Disruptions: Subsea Cable Crisis in the Red Sea
Several countries, including India and Pakistan, faced internet disruptions due to subsea cable issues near the Red Sea. In the UAE, service interruptions affected Etilasat and Du networks. Microsoft Azure users reported increased latency due to fiber cuts, prompting the rerouting of network paths through alternative channels.
Internet connectivity in numerous countries, such as India and Pakistan, has been severely impacted due to outages in subsea cables located in the Red Sea, according to the internet monitoring group Netblocks.
Similar disturbances were noted on Etilasat and Du networks within the United Arab Emirates. While the responsible parties for the cable damages remain unclear, Netblocks reported that the disruptions are affecting systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Microsoft announced on Saturday that users of its Azure services might experience heightened latency following several undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea. As the second largest cloud provider globally, after Amazon's AWS, Azure has redirected its network traffic through alternative paths to prevent interruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emaar Misr's Ambitious $20 Billion Red Sea Project
Undersea Cable Outages Impact Global Connectivity in the Red Sea Region
Red Sea Fiber Cuts Cause Azure Latency Issues
Undersea Cable Cuts in Red Sea Disrupt Internet Access Across Asia Amid Tensions
Microsoft Azure Faces Red Sea Undersea Fiber Cut Challenges