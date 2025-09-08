Putin Calls for Innovation in Russia's Aerospace Sector

In a push for technological advancement, President Vladimir Putin has directed Russia's aerospace industry to expedite the development of booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles. This initiative aims to further solidify the country's historical dominance in space technology.

The announcement was part of Putin's ongoing efforts to stimulate innovation within Russia's aeronautics sector. He underscored the importance of maintaining the nation's competitive edge globally during his visit to the Kuznetsov design bureau located in Samara, a pivotal city for aerospace manufacturing.

Putin's visit comes after a fruitful diplomatic tour in China and Vladivostok, emphasizing his commitment to fortify Russia's standing in space exploration and technology development.

(With inputs from agencies.)