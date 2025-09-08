Left Menu

Putin Calls for Innovation in Russia's Aerospace Sector

President Vladimir Putin has called on Russia's aerospace industry leaders to focus on developing booster rocket engines, aiming to maintain Russia's reputation in space technology. The call was made during a visit to Samara, where he met with specialists at the Kuznetsov design bureau.

In a push for technological advancement, President Vladimir Putin has directed Russia's aerospace industry to expedite the development of booster rocket engines for space launch vehicles. This initiative aims to further solidify the country's historical dominance in space technology.

The announcement was part of Putin's ongoing efforts to stimulate innovation within Russia's aeronautics sector. He underscored the importance of maintaining the nation's competitive edge globally during his visit to the Kuznetsov design bureau located in Samara, a pivotal city for aerospace manufacturing.

Putin's visit comes after a fruitful diplomatic tour in China and Vladivostok, emphasizing his commitment to fortify Russia's standing in space exploration and technology development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

