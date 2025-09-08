Left Menu

UK's Defence Strategy, Tottenham's Stand, New Investment Opportunities Highlight Financial Times

The Financial Times reports a new UK defence industrial strategy entailing a £250 million investment. Tottenham Hotspur rebuffs takeover attempts, while Hargreaves Lansdown and Schroders introduce private market investments through pensions. Unions caution Prime Minister Keir Starmer on workers' rights as they convene in Brighton.

UK's Defence Strategy, Tottenham's Stand, New Investment Opportunities Highlight Financial Times
The UK government is set to unveil a significant defence industrial strategy, committing £250 million to enhance the local economy. The initiative aims to rejuvenate employment and bolster economic growth in the defence sector, marking a pivotal shift in the nation's spending priorities.

Tottenham Hotspur has firmly stated that the club is not open to sale. Majority shareholder Enic has recently declined offers from interested parties, ensuring the club's current strategic direction remains intact without any ownership changes.

In the financial sector, Hargreaves Lansdown, in collaboration with Schroders Capital, is set to launch Long Term Asset Funds for individual investors. This move will allow clients to access private markets through self-invested personal pensions, broadening investment landscapes for the masses.

