Dish TV Expands Horizons with Smart TV Innovations

Dish TV, a notable player in the DTH sector, is shifting gears by entering the smart TV market with its newly introduced VZY range. This strategic move aims to diversify its revenue streams by tapping into non-DTH services.

CEO Manoj Dobhal revealed that the company anticipates that non-DTH services will contribute a quarter of its revenue within the next couple of years. The VZY smart TV series combines DTH and OTT content, serving as a comprehensive entertainment platform.

As the company broadens its offerings, such initiatives are part of Dish TV's plan to transform its brand image from a linear TV provider to a complete content ecosystem player, potentially boosting its current 10% non-DTH revenue share significantly.