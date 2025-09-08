Left Menu

Dish TV Expands Horizons with Smart TV Innovations

Dish TV ventures beyond traditional DTH services, aiming for 25% revenue from non-DTH streams within 18-24 months. Launching the VZY smart TV range, the company integrates DTH and OTT content into one device. With innovative products, Dish TV seeks to diversify and redefine the content ecosystem.

Updated: 08-09-2025 10:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dish TV, a notable player in the DTH sector, is shifting gears by entering the smart TV market with its newly introduced VZY range. This strategic move aims to diversify its revenue streams by tapping into non-DTH services.

CEO Manoj Dobhal revealed that the company anticipates that non-DTH services will contribute a quarter of its revenue within the next couple of years. The VZY smart TV series combines DTH and OTT content, serving as a comprehensive entertainment platform.

As the company broadens its offerings, such initiatives are part of Dish TV's plan to transform its brand image from a linear TV provider to a complete content ecosystem player, potentially boosting its current 10% non-DTH revenue share significantly.

