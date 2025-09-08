Left Menu

Australia-India Forge AI Future: Deakin University Partners with Telangana

Deakin University, Australia, and Telangana have partnered to advance AI innovation aimed at public good and digital economy. This collaboration aims to enhance AI-driven solutions in governance, healthcare, and education while fostering student talent and responsible AI usage in line with India's national priorities.

08-09-2025
In a landmark move to bolster AI collaboration between Australia and India, Deakin University and the Telangana government have signed an agreement to work together on AI initiatives for public betterment and digital economy goals. This partnership emphasizes Deakin's research excellence and Telangana's innovation-centric approach.

The alliance seeks to amplify digital public infrastructure, accelerate ethical AI adoption, and expand India's innovation capacity. The collaboration will focus on AI solutions in governance, healthcare, and education, fostering mutual growth and development in both countries.

Officials including Telangana's Shri Duddila Sridhar Babu and Deakin University's Professor Iain Martin expressed their commitment to driving responsible AI, integrating global expertise with local innovation. The initiative represents a strategic fusion of academia and government efforts to enhance India's leadership in AI.

