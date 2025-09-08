Bybit Unveils New Era: Resuming Full Services for India's Crypto Enthusiasts

Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has re-enabled full access to its app in India on both the App Store and Google Play. This step underscores Bybit's dedication to the Indian market amid its broader regulatory compliance efforts.

The phased restoration of Bybit's website access follows successful registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) as a reporting entity. This aligns with India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reassuring users of Bybit's commitment to compliance and security.

Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit, emphasized India's pivotal role in the global digital assets market. Bybit aims to elevate the Indian crypto ecosystem through strategic partnerships, community initiatives, and educational efforts. Bybit has also committed as the Title Sponsor for the India Blockchain Tour 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)