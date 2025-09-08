Left Menu

Haryana Takes Flight: Pioneering the Drone Technology Revolution

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a comprehensive plan to transform Haryana into a drone technology hub as part of India's vision for 2047. During a ceremonial event, certificates were awarded to drone pilots and technicians. A large drone manufacturing hub is set to emerge in Hisar district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:07 IST
In a bid to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative for 2047, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled plans to make the state a leader in drone technology.

Addressing a convocation of newly certified drone pilots and technicians, Saini detailed the roadmap that includes establishing South Asia's largest drone hub in Sisai, Hisar, which will cater to manufacturing, repair, and training needs.

The chief minister also e-launched drones for the armed forces and inaugurated a new agriculture-focused drone pavilion. The state's efforts in drone technology not only empower its youth and women but also boost agricultural efficiency and economic growth.

