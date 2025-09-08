Haryana Takes Flight: Pioneering the Drone Technology Revolution

In a bid to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative for 2047, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled plans to make the state a leader in drone technology.

Addressing a convocation of newly certified drone pilots and technicians, Saini detailed the roadmap that includes establishing South Asia's largest drone hub in Sisai, Hisar, which will cater to manufacturing, repair, and training needs.

The chief minister also e-launched drones for the armed forces and inaugurated a new agriculture-focused drone pavilion. The state's efforts in drone technology not only empower its youth and women but also boost agricultural efficiency and economic growth.