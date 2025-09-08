New Telecom Authorisation Regime: A Deep Dive into Draft Rules

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released draft rules aiming to redefine the landscape of main telecommunication services under the 2023 Telecom Act's authorisation regime. This marks a significant shift, offering telecommunication companies the choice to adopt either the traditional licensing framework or the new authorisation route.

The scope of the draft rules primarily concerns the provision of main telecommunication services. This includes essential services such as unified service, access service, internet service, and long-distance services. The authorisation, valid for 20 years, outlines the migration process for existing licensees wishing to transition to the authorisation model.

The draft rules also address stringent security conditions. They mandate authorised entities to integrate lawful interception systems with central monitoring structures before launching services. Additionally, for satellite communications, the rules ensure that traffic does not bypass domestic satellite gateways by mandating infrastructure compliance and prohibiting overseas routing.

(With inputs from agencies.)