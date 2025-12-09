Zydus Ventures into North American Biosimilar Market with Strategic Licensing Pact

Zydus Lifesciences' UAE-based arm has announced a pivotal licensing agreement with Formycon AG for the supply of a cancer treatment biosimilar in the United States and Canada.

The company, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE, has secured exclusive rights for the supply of checkpoint inhibitor FYB206, a biosimilar of Pembrolizumab. Under this deal, Formycon AG will undertake the development, registration, manufacturing, and supply of the product, while Zydus will handle its commercialization across the specified territories.

This initiative marks Zydus' first foray into the North American biosimilar sector, debuting with an immunotherapy product, and aligns with their recent move to acquire Agenus Inc.'s manufacturing facilities in California. Both companies are collaborating to leverage their combined strengths and expand access to affordable cancer care, delivering noteworthy value to patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)