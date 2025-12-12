Left Menu

India-UK Trade Agreement: Ensuring Autonomy in Compulsory Licensing

The India-UK free trade agreement preserves India's right to compulsory licensing without restrictions. This agreement guarantees access to the UK's public procurement market, creating opportunities for Indian firms, especially in IT and pharmaceuticals. Negotiations with the EU and US for additional trade agreements are ongoing.

The India-UK free trade agreement firmly ensures that India's usage of compulsory licensing remains unhindered, according to a statement in Parliament on Friday.

Compulsory licensing, crucial for securing life-saving technologies in emergencies, is protected under the agreement. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, highlighted that no procedural delays or additional constraints will impact India's policy autonomy within the agreement, especially in health crises.

The deal also opens a lucrative opportunity for Indian businesses with guaranteed access to the UK's extensive public procurement market, valued at over 90 billion pounds. Ongoing negotiations aim to further enhance trade agreements with the EU and the US, focusing on reducing trade barriers.

