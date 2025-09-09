Left Menu

Nasdaq Hits Record High Amid Interest Rate Speculation

The Nasdaq achieved a record high close, driven by Broadcom's rally. Investor optimism for Federal Reserve rate cuts to bolster economic growth has grown. Market watchers expect rate cuts after a weak job report, with significant shifts in brokerage predictions. Broadcom's growth continues with AI revenue prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 01:54 IST
Nasdaq Hits Record High Amid Interest Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq reached a record high close on Monday, significantly boosted by Broadcom's rally. The S&P 500 also experienced gains as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to support economic growth. Following a troubling nonfarm payrolls report, there are increased concerns about the U.S. job market.

Traders have fully anticipated at least a 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting, with some betting on a 50 basis point cut. This speculation has led to varied forecasts among brokerages, with Barclays expecting more cuts than previously thought, and Standard Chartered adjusting its predictions accordingly.

Broadcom, rising by 3.2%, extended its rally, fueled by promising AI-related revenue growth, solidifying its position as one of Wall Street's most valuable companies. Meanwhile, key indices, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, posted modest gains. Market focus remains on inflation data and labor statistics for economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

 Global
2
Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

 Global
3
Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise

Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise

 Greece
4
Tragic Collision: Train and Bus Crash Claims Lives in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Train and Bus Crash Claims Lives in Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025