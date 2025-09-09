FCC Moves to Withdraw Recognition of Chinese Test Labs Over National Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Monday that it has initiated proceedings to withdraw recognition from seven test laboratories owned or controlled by the Chinese government. This move is rooted in concerns about U.S. national security.

In May, the U.S. telecommunications agency finalized rules prohibiting Chinese labs deemed national security risks from testing electronic devices like smartphones, cameras, and computers intended for U.S. markets. Since then, recognition for four additional Chinese labs has expired without renewal. These labs are integral in testing approximately 75% of all electronics destined for the U.S.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr highlighted that foreign adversary governments should not control labs certifying devices for the U.S. market. The Chinese Embassy in Washington expressed opposition to the U.S.'s approach, which they view as politicizing trade and technology issues. Ongoing investigations involve Chinese companies like Huawei, aiming to prevent evasion of U.S. restrictions.