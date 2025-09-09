Mass Detention at U.S. Car Battery Project Raises Concerns

In a significant development, 475 individuals were detained at a U.S. car battery project site, raising questions about their legal status. Among those detained were two Japanese and up to nine Chinese nationals. This project, which involves Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, has come under scrutiny following these detentions.

According to sources from LG Energy Solution, cited by the Nikkei business daily, the incident has drawn considerable attention due to the international background of those affected. The detentions underscore ongoing issues concerning workers' rights and immigration laws within the context of major international business projects.

The involvement of major corporations like Hyundai and LG in the project adds a layer of complexity to the situation, as it may impact international relations and business operations moving forward. Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine the next steps in resolving the issue.

