India's Race to Magnet-Free EV Motors: Cutting Reliance on China's Rare Earths

In the bustling corridors of a laboratory in Faridabad, India, engineers are accelerating tests on an innovative electric vehicle (EV) motor. This motor holds the potential to revolutionize the industry by lessening New Delhi's dependence on China for rare earths, coveted materials crucial for electronics and EV motors.

Sterling Gtake E-Mobility is at the forefront, developing a motor without the traditional rare-earth magnets. This technology, although not new, remains rare and presents solutions amid China's export restrictions. With seven Indian automakers reviewing these advancements, commercial production may commence within a year.

As China controls over 90% of global rare-earth processing, geopolitical maneuvers affect supply chains significantly. Meanwhile, India's plans to collaborate with firms from Japan and South Korea could foster innovations that may redefine global EV motor manufacturing.

