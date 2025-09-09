Left Menu

India's Race to Magnet-Free EV Motors: Cutting Reliance on China's Rare Earths

In Faridabad, India, engineers are working on a rare-earth-free EV motor to reduce reliance on China. Initiatives by companies such as Sterling aim to produce these motors commercially by 2029, overcoming supply chain challenges influenced by China's export curbs. India's efforts include collaborating with international firms and promoting local production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the bustling corridors of a laboratory in Faridabad, India, engineers are accelerating tests on an innovative electric vehicle (EV) motor. This motor holds the potential to revolutionize the industry by lessening New Delhi's dependence on China for rare earths, coveted materials crucial for electronics and EV motors.

Sterling Gtake E-Mobility is at the forefront, developing a motor without the traditional rare-earth magnets. This technology, although not new, remains rare and presents solutions amid China's export restrictions. With seven Indian automakers reviewing these advancements, commercial production may commence within a year.

As China controls over 90% of global rare-earth processing, geopolitical maneuvers affect supply chains significantly. Meanwhile, India's plans to collaborate with firms from Japan and South Korea could foster innovations that may redefine global EV motor manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

