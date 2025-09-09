Apple's Thinner iPhone Air Poised to Battle Samsung's Galaxy

Apple is expected to unveil a new series of iPhones on Tuesday, with the highlight being a slimmer "Air" model. This model aims to bridge the gap between Apple's more affordable iPhone 17 models and its pricier iPhone 17 Pro options.

The iPhone Air will directly compete with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. Analysts predict it might pave the way for Apple's eventual entry into the folding phone market, where Samsung currently dominates.

Additionally, Apple faces challenges from global trade shifts under U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially costing the company over $1 billion this quarter. While awaiting significant upgrades for Siri, Apple's strategic moves, including potential AI partnerships, are under scrutiny.

