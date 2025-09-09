Left Menu

Apple's Thinner iPhone Air Poised to Battle Samsung's Galaxy

Apple is set to unveil a new iPhone Air model, anticipated to be slimmer and positioned between the current iPhone lineup. This release aligns with Apple's ongoing competition with Samsung's folding phones. Analysts are watching price strategies amid significant tariff impacts and AI partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:34 IST
Apple's Thinner iPhone Air Poised to Battle Samsung's Galaxy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is expected to unveil a new series of iPhones on Tuesday, with the highlight being a slimmer "Air" model. This model aims to bridge the gap between Apple's more affordable iPhone 17 models and its pricier iPhone 17 Pro options.

The iPhone Air will directly compete with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge. Analysts predict it might pave the way for Apple's eventual entry into the folding phone market, where Samsung currently dominates.

Additionally, Apple faces challenges from global trade shifts under U.S. President Donald Trump, potentially costing the company over $1 billion this quarter. While awaiting significant upgrades for Siri, Apple's strategic moves, including potential AI partnerships, are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

