Tata Power Launches India’s Mega EV Charging Hub on World EV Day

In a groundbreaking event marking World EV Day, Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility jointly inaugurated India's largest EV charging hub, the TATA.ev MegaCharger, strategically located at The Leela Mumbai Hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Boasting eight fast DC chargers reaching speeds of up to 120 kW, and housing 16 charging bays, the facility epitomizes India's step towards sustainable transport, catering to private car owners, taxis, ride-hailing fleets, and logistics operators. The hub's capacity to charge 16 EVs concurrently eliminates waiting times and promises seamless user experiences.

In parallel, Bolt.Earth's collaboration with Youdha heralds advancements in home charging infrastructure and sustainable mobility solutions across India. As EV adoption accelerates, experts envision India's role as a key player in the global EV landscape, with sustainability and energy security at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)