Whatfix Launches AI Agents to Revolutionize Digital Adoption

Whatfix, a leader in digital adoption platforms, has unveiled its latest innovation: AI Agents integrated within its product suite to boost user productivity and enhance business outcomes. At the core of these AI Agents is ScreenSense, Whatfix's proprietary technology, designed to interpret users' real-time context and intent within applications.

The new AI Agents — Authoring, Insights, and Guidance — aim to revolutionize how enterprises interact with software. The Authoring Agent simplifies content creation by generating in-app experiences from natural language prompts. The Insights Agent, functioning as a conversational interface, reveals user behavior patterns, while the Guidance Agent offers precise answers, reducing the need to switch between documents or applications.

These innovations underline Whatfix's commitment to its Userization philosophy, which integrates intelligent automation and adaptive training into enterprise platforms. The company's AI-powered tools promise to keep pace with rapidly evolving enterprise systems and foster a future where digital solutions are intuitive, self-correcting, and personalized for every user.