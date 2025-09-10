Left Menu

S&P 500 Eyes Record; Fed Rate Cut Looms Amid Job Concerns

The S&P 500 nears a record high, bolstered by UnitedHealth's performance, while expectations rise for a Federal Reserve rate cut due to revised payroll data indicating weaker job growth. UnitedHealth surged, driving sector gains amid fluctuating indices and market focus on upcoming inflation data and tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 00:05 IST
S&P 500 Eyes Record; Fed Rate Cut Looms Amid Job Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 is inching toward an unprecedented high, propelled by a significant uplift in UnitedHealth shares, even as a downward revision in payroll statistics fuels anticipation of an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to spur economic progress.

The U.S. government disclosed a drastic job shortfall with 911,000 fewer positions reported over 12 months leading to March, hinting at pre-existing labor market strains before the onset of President Trump's tariffs. Financial markets are hinting at a 25 basis point rate cut during the Fed's next policy meeting, with a minor possibility of a more aggressive 50 basis point cut.

Reacting to mixed trends in tech stocks and commodities, sectoral performance moves varied as investors eye key inflation data amid tariff tensions. Nebius achieved a 53% surge following a substantial contract with Microsoft, contrasting falls from tech giants like Apple and chipmaker Broadcom.

