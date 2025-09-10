Apple Unveils iPhone Air: The Game Changer in the Smartphone Arena

On Tuesday, Apple made headlines by unveiling its latest innovation, the iPhone Air, in a showcase event that captured the tech world's attention. With a streamlined design, the iPhone Air boasts a high-density battery and the new A19 Pro processor while starting at a competitive price point of $999.

The iPhone Air's introduction is a strategic move for Apple, positioning it against Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S25 Edge. Analysts suggest that this could pave the way for Apple to enter the foldable phone market, crucial for regaining momentum in the Chinese market.

Alongside the iPhone Air, Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, new AirPods Pro with live translation capabilities, and a blood pressure monitor feature in its latest Apple Watch. These releases come amid significant global trade developments impacting the tech giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)