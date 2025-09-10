Apple Launches iPhone 17 Air and More: A Holiday Season Game-Changer

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone, including the sleek iPhone 17 Air, ahead of the holiday shopping period. The company aims to encourage consumer upgrades by integrating cutting-edge features while maintaining last year's pricing strategy.

The iPhone 17 Air, notable for its slim 5.6-mm profile, carries a price tag starting at $999 and hits stores on September 19. This model signals a new premium category within Apple's lineup, showcasing advanced components like the A19 Pro processor and eSIM support.

The product reveal doesn't stop at smartphones; Apple also announced new AirPods with live translation features and smartwatches endowed with health-monitoring capabilities, further solidifying its position at the forefront of consumer technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)