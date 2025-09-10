Apple Unveils Cutting-Edge iPhone 17 Series and Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple has officially launched its latest iPhone 17 series, including models priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, which will hit the Indian market on September 19. Notably, the series introduces the iPhone Air, recognized as the brand's thinnest model, supporting only eSIM technology.

Elevating its storage capabilities, Apple has discontinued the 128GB variant, with the iPhone 17 Pro offering starting storage of 256GB, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max reaches up to an unprecedented 2TB. These updates align with a new color palette featuring cosmic orange alongside deep blue and silver for the Pro models.

In a parallel release, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch 3 Ultra, distinguished by built-in satellite communication functionality, enabling users to maintain connectivity during off-network adventures. Retailing at Rs 89,900, this innovative device will also be available for Indian consumers starting September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)