Apple Unveils Cutting-Edge iPhone 17 Series and Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple announces the iPhone 17 series, introducing the iPhone Air with eSIMs and thicker models offering up to 2TB storage. These devices, featuring advanced designs, are available for pre-order from September 12. Alongside, Apple presents the Apple Watch 3 Ultra with satellite capabilities, launching on September 19 in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apple has officially launched its latest iPhone 17 series, including models priced between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900, which will hit the Indian market on September 19. Notably, the series introduces the iPhone Air, recognized as the brand's thinnest model, supporting only eSIM technology.

Elevating its storage capabilities, Apple has discontinued the 128GB variant, with the iPhone 17 Pro offering starting storage of 256GB, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max reaches up to an unprecedented 2TB. These updates align with a new color palette featuring cosmic orange alongside deep blue and silver for the Pro models.

In a parallel release, Apple unveiled the Apple Watch 3 Ultra, distinguished by built-in satellite communication functionality, enabling users to maintain connectivity during off-network adventures. Retailing at Rs 89,900, this innovative device will also be available for Indian consumers starting September 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

