European Shares Rise on Retail and Tech Boost

European shares climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by strong performances in the retail and tech sectors. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.4% to reach 554.9 points as investors reacted to key corporate developments.

Retailers led the charge with a 2.2% rise, driven by a 6% boost in Inditex's shares. The fashion powerhouse reported accelerated sales, which overshadowed softer-than-expected second-quarter results. In the pharmaceutical sector, Novo Nordisk rose 2% following its announcement of job cuts as part of a restructuring plan aimed at saving $1.26 billion annually.

The tech sector also enjoyed a positive day, with SAP and ASML seeing gains of around 1%, spurred by Oracle's projection of over half a trillion dollars in cloud orders. This development sent Oracle's Frankfurt-listed shares soaring by 30%, contributing to the upbeat market sentiment.