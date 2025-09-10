AstraView Revolutionizes Access to Satellite Data with Esri Partnership
Esri and Dhruva Space have partnered to enhance AstraView, a satellite imagery service, by leveraging Esri India's ArcGIS technology. This collaboration aims to provide high-quality geospatial insights across sectors, promoting data-driven governance. The integration seeks to simplify access to satellite data for urban planning, disaster management, and more.
Satellite imagery availability is set to improve as Esri partners with Dhruva Space. The collaboration will see Esri's GIS technology integrated with Dhruva's AstraView, enhancing data analysis across various sectors.
More than 200 satellites feeding into AstraView will now offer better insights through Esri's advanced ArcGIS platform, benefiting urban planning, disaster management, and infrastructure development projects.
This strategic alliance aims to make satellite data essential in decision-making, fostering sustainable growth across industries and advancing India's space capabilities.
