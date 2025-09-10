AstraView Revolutionizes Access to Satellite Data with Esri Partnership

Satellite imagery availability is set to improve as Esri partners with Dhruva Space. The collaboration will see Esri's GIS technology integrated with Dhruva's AstraView, enhancing data analysis across various sectors.

More than 200 satellites feeding into AstraView will now offer better insights through Esri's advanced ArcGIS platform, benefiting urban planning, disaster management, and infrastructure development projects.

This strategic alliance aims to make satellite data essential in decision-making, fostering sustainable growth across industries and advancing India's space capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)