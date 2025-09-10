China Welcomes British Firms: A New Era of Trade Cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng expressed strong support for the expansion of British companies within the Chinese market during a strategic meeting with British Trade Minister Peter Kyle in Beijing. His remarks were reported by China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

In the meeting, He Lifeng emphasized the significance of fostering stable and healthy economic and trade relations between China and Britain. His call comes as the nations seek to strengthen bilateral partnerships in the evolving global economic landscape.

The newly appointed Business and Trade Secretary was urged to consider long-term cooperation, highlighting the mutual benefits of deepening business ties. This outreach underscores China's commitment to international economic collaboration amid global uncertainties.

