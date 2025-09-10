Brother International Aims for 25% Share in India's Ink Tank Printer Market

Brother International India, an arm of the Japanese conglomerate Brother Industries, is bullish about capturing a 25% lion's share of the ink tank printer market in India. Speaking with PTI, Managing Director Alok Nigam outlined the company's ambitious plan to expand from its current 8% market share.

To achieve this goal, Brother International introduced six new high-efficiency ink tank printer models. The launch underscores the company's focus on delivering value-oriented, technologically advanced products suited for price-sensitive Indian consumers.

India's printer market, estimated at 3.5 million units, is ripe for growth, with the ink tank segment expanding rapidly at approximately 7% CAGR. Despite stiff competition from rivals like HP, Canon, and Epson, Nigam is confident India's burgeoning market offers ample room for the company's upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)