Brother International Aims for 25% Share in India's Ink Tank Printer Market
Brother International India, a subsidiary of Brother Industries, is targeting a 25% market share in the Indian ink tank printer market within three years. Under the leadership of Alok Nigam, the company plans to achieve this through affordable, innovative, and reliable printing solutions tailored to Indian consumers' needs.
Brother International India, an arm of the Japanese conglomerate Brother Industries, is bullish about capturing a 25% lion's share of the ink tank printer market in India. Speaking with PTI, Managing Director Alok Nigam outlined the company's ambitious plan to expand from its current 8% market share.
To achieve this goal, Brother International introduced six new high-efficiency ink tank printer models. The launch underscores the company's focus on delivering value-oriented, technologically advanced products suited for price-sensitive Indian consumers.
India's printer market, estimated at 3.5 million units, is ripe for growth, with the ink tank segment expanding rapidly at approximately 7% CAGR. Despite stiff competition from rivals like HP, Canon, and Epson, Nigam is confident India's burgeoning market offers ample room for the company's upward trajectory.
