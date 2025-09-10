Oracle's Record-Breaking Surge: Riding the AI Cloud Wave

Oracle experienced a staggering 35% increase in share value on Wednesday, driven by a heightened demand for its cloud services by AI companies. This marked increase showcases Oracle's strategic position in the AI industry, where firms like OpenAI and xAI are aggressively pursuing cloud infrastructure to sustain the AI race.

As Oracle's stock hit a record high of $325.90, its market valuation could ascend to $915 billion if gains persist, bringing it closer to the exclusive $1 trillion club. This surge surpasses other notable tech players, with Oracle's stock outperforming the Magnificent Seven and the overall S&P 500 index.

Strategic deals with major cloud providers and AI tech firms further solidify Oracle's market position. While the likes of Microsoft and Amazon lead with a 65% market share, Oracle's partnerships and growing contracts underscore an ambitious trajectory, as evidenced by its involvement with the SoftBank and OpenAI Stargate project.