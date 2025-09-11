Left Menu

MotoE World Championship to Halt After 2025 Due to Low Engagement

The MotoE World Championship will pause following the 2025 season, as announced by FIM and MotoGP, due to low viewership and slow development in electric motorcycles. The event started in 2019, and Jordi Torres emerged as the most successful rider. Organizers will revisit MotoE if electric motorcycle technology advances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The MotoE World Championship will be paused after the 2025 season due to a lack of audience engagement and underwhelming development of electric motorcycles, according to the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and MotoGP.

The championship, launched in 2019, has run for seven seasons with Spaniard Jordi Torres being the most triumphant competitor, capturing titles in 2020 and 2021. Despite its early promise, MotoE has struggled to capture the fanbase's interest, largely due to the motorcycle industry focusing on more efficient combustion engines and non-fossil fuels, organizers said.

Both MotoGP and FIM remain open to revisiting the championship should advancements in electric motorcycles or sustainable technologies occur. The 2025 season still has two races left, with Mattia Casadei from LCR currently leading.

