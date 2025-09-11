The Onion's Print Revival: A Satirical Masterstroke

The Onion is defying digital trends by embracing print, capturing the nostalgia of its earlier days. This transition has proved successful, with over 56,000 paying subscribers worldwide. Editor-in-Chief Chad Nackers shares insights on how the print format enriches their satirical content.

Discussing the broader media landscape, Nackers highlights the challenges and opportunities of satirizing political climates, such as those during Trump's presidency. The unique position of satire allows The Onion to engage audiences with humor, even amidst turbulent news cycles.

A strong stance against AI, The Onion prioritizes human creativity over technological shortcuts. This commitment to art and authenticity defines The Onion's approach, emphasizing satire's role in truth-speaking, as they continue to influence and entertain across mediums.