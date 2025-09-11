Left Menu

Aitu's AI-Driven Garment Revolution: A New Era in Manufacturing

Aitu, a leading AI brand in garment manufacturing, received the 2025 IFA AI Product Innovation Gold Award. Backed by Jack Technology, Aitu is advancing AI integration in smart manufacturing. Their achievements highlight China's growing influence in AI and the shift toward automated, agile production methods in the global textile industry.

Aitu, a prominent brand spearheaded by Jack Technology, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 IFA AI Product Innovation Gold Award in Berlin, Germany. This accolade highlights Aitu's pioneering efforts in merging artificial intelligence with garment production, setting a new benchmark in the global tech scene dominated by Chinese innovation.

The recognition underscores Aitu's leadership in smart manufacturing, as the brand advances AI-driven solutions in apparel production. This milestone is a testament to the brand's influence, particularly in the integration of humanoid robots and intelligence in manufacturing, showcasing its potential in transforming the garment industry on a global scale.

Aitu's upcoming global launch, themed "AI Reinvents Sewing Machine," will take place at the Shanghai Tower. This event is set to further illustrate the company's commitment to revolutionizing apparel manufacturing through AI, reinforcing its strategic vision within the rapidly evolving landscape.

