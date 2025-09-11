Left Menu

Zeki Data Launches Revolutionary 'Company Diagnostics' for Deep-Tech

Zeki Data, a UK-based intelligence firm, introduces Company Diagnostics, a tool offering deep insight into the health and risks of deep-tech companies. Utilizing their Talent IQ dataset, it provides a detailed view of companies' execution strengths beyond mere financial metrics. This tool empowers investors with precise data for strategic decisions.

Updated: 11-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:06 IST
In a significant development for the deep-tech sector, UK-based intelligence firm Zeki Data has launched 'Company Diagnostics,' a pioneering tool aimed at unveiling the organizational health and hidden risks within deep-tech companies.

This groundbreaking tool, built on Zeki's extensive global Talent IQ dataset, goes beyond traditional financial and pitch data analysis by integrating workforce, financial, and competitive signals to present investors with a transparent, predictive view of a company's execution strength and scalability.

Highlighting the tool's capabilities, Zeki Data's CEO and Co-Founder Tom Hurd emphasized that the real indicators of future innovation reside in people rather than numbers. As Zeki tracks over 1,500 companies across more than 30 countries, this new analytical approach promises to offer unmatched insights for venture capital, public market investors, and M&A teams, assisting them in making informed strategic decisions.

