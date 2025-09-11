HanesBrands and Infosys Forge a Decade-Long Strategic Alliance

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Infosys has entered into a strategic alliance with HanesBrands Inc., a leader in everyday iconic apparel. This decade-long collaboration involves Infosys spearheading HanesBrands' digital, business applications, and data transformation strategy through its proprietary platforms, including the AI-driven Infosys Topaz.

The partnership is designed to leverage generative AI and AIOps to modernize HanesBrands' core operations, aiming to simplify the IT landscape and enhance efficiency. This initiative aligns with HanesBrands' commitment to innovation and operational excellence, suggesting a shared vision between the two companies for sustained growth and customer satisfaction.

Executives from both companies expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. HanesBrands' Chief Technology Officer highlighted the importance of domain expertise and AI-driven capabilities, while Infosys' leadership underscored their dedication to supporting HanesBrands' journey towards becoming a future-ready enterprise. The alliance holds potential for significant business value through technology optimization and cultural alignment.

