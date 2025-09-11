Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to bridge the digital divide by approving the allocation of land to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the establishment of mobile towers in 930 villages across the state. This initiative aims to bring internet facilities to the most remote corners of Maharashtra.

In line with a prior cabinet decision from November 29, 2022, the state has decided to provide 200 square meters of land at no cost to BSNL at each site, enabling the company to expand its 4G network, especially in remote and tribal areas that have long been underserved.

According to official sources, this allocation spans 30 districts, with a notable focus on villages with significant tribal populations. District collectors have been instructed to expedite approvals and ensure the provision of electricity, optical fibre, and other essential infrastructure support in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.