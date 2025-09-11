Left Menu

Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned land for BSNL in 930 villages to set up mobile towers, enhancing internet access in rural regions. This decision aligns with a past cabinet directive from November 2022. Authorities are tasked with facilitating the necessary infrastructure and approvals within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:09 IST
Maharashtra Leverages Land for BSNL's 4G Expansion in Remote Areas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step to bridge the digital divide by approving the allocation of land to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the establishment of mobile towers in 930 villages across the state. This initiative aims to bring internet facilities to the most remote corners of Maharashtra.

In line with a prior cabinet decision from November 29, 2022, the state has decided to provide 200 square meters of land at no cost to BSNL at each site, enabling the company to expand its 4G network, especially in remote and tribal areas that have long been underserved.

According to official sources, this allocation spans 30 districts, with a notable focus on villages with significant tribal populations. District collectors have been instructed to expedite approvals and ensure the provision of electricity, optical fibre, and other essential infrastructure support in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

TRENDING

1
Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

Bandh Disrupts Life in Dhubri Amid Tensions Over Police Action

 India
2
Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

Tragic Clashes in Ghazipur: BJP Worker’s Death Sparks Outcry

 India
3
Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data

 Global
4
Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

Mumbai's Coastal Security on High Alert Following Bomb Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025