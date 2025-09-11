Starlink Secures Internet Licence in Lebanon
Lebanon's government has granted a licence to Elon Musk's satellite internet firm, Starlink, to provide internet services. This decision comes after negotiations and amidst concerns from state-owned providers. Initially, access will be limited to businesses with a starting price of $100 per month.
Lebanon's cabinet has approved a licence for Starlink, the satellite internet company founded by Elon Musk, to offer internet services within the country. The announcement was made on Thursday by the state news agency NNA.
The decision follows approximately six months of discussions between Starlink and Lebanese officials. Tony Saad, spokesperson for Telecommunications Minister Charles Hage, confirmed that the service would initially be available to businesses, with pricing starting at $100 monthly.
Known for its notoriously slow internet speeds, Lebanon had previously limited provision exclusively to state-run providers who lobbied against Starlink's entry. Despite their objections, Starlink Lebanon is now set to distribute satellite-operated internet services nationwide, a plan that gained traction following Musk's direct expression of interest to President Joseph Aoun in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
