FIFA 2026 World Cup Ticket Frenzy: 1.5 Million Applications in First Day

FIFA announced an overwhelming response to the 2026 World Cup ticket presale, with over 1.5 million applications from fans across 210 countries in just 24 hours. The unprecedented demand highlights the international excitement surrounding the expanded 48-team tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, drawing significant interest from American, Mexican, and Canadian fans, while supporters from Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, and various European countries also showed strong enthusiasm.

Ticket applicants will be notified starting September 29, with purchasing time slots beginning October 1. Prices start at $60, but dynamic pricing will be employed, adjusting costs based on market demand. Additional sales phases will follow in October.

