Left Menu

Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

Hyundai's battery plant in Georgia, a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, faces delays due to an immigration raid. Around 475 workers were arrested over visa concerns. The incident has led to a temporary sourcing shift and discussions on visa regulations between the U.S. and South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 07:29 IST
Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A joint venture battery plant in Georgia, co-owned by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, is experiencing delays following an immigration raid, Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz announced.

Following the raid, which was the largest single-site enforcement operation in U.S. Department of Homeland Security's history, 475 workers, primarily suppliers of LG, were arrested due to immigration status concerns.

The incident has prompted discussions on establishing a visa program for specialized workers, while Hyundai sources batteries from other plants amidst the operational delay.

TRENDING

1
Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

Lockdown and Aerial Evacuation at Naval Academy Amid Threat Reports

 United States
3
False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

False Alarm at Annapolis: Shooter Threat Deemed Nonexistent

 Global
4
False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

False Alarm: No Shooter Threat Found at U.S. Naval Academy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025