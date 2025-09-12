Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid
Hyundai's battery plant in Georgia, a joint venture with LG Energy Solution, faces delays due to an immigration raid. Around 475 workers were arrested over visa concerns. The incident has led to a temporary sourcing shift and discussions on visa regulations between the U.S. and South Korea.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 07:29 IST
A joint venture battery plant in Georgia, co-owned by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, is experiencing delays following an immigration raid, Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz announced.
Following the raid, which was the largest single-site enforcement operation in U.S. Department of Homeland Security's history, 475 workers, primarily suppliers of LG, were arrested due to immigration status concerns.
The incident has prompted discussions on establishing a visa program for specialized workers, while Hyundai sources batteries from other plants amidst the operational delay.
