Hyundai's Battery Plant Faces Delays Amid Immigration Raid

A joint venture battery plant in Georgia, co-owned by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution, is experiencing delays following an immigration raid, Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz announced.

Following the raid, which was the largest single-site enforcement operation in U.S. Department of Homeland Security's history, 475 workers, primarily suppliers of LG, were arrested due to immigration status concerns.

The incident has prompted discussions on establishing a visa program for specialized workers, while Hyundai sources batteries from other plants amidst the operational delay.