INTOSAI's 2026-28 Work Plan: Pioneering Cybersecurity and IoT Audits

INTOSAI has adopted a groundbreaking 2026-28 Work Plan, emphasizing cybersecurity audits and remote audits via IoT. Hosted in Hyderabad, the international event included 29 nationalities and highlighted collaboration and innovative technologies in auditing. It showcased initiatives like PM GatiShakti and discussed AI's role in public auditing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:40 IST
INTOSAI's 2026-28 Work Plan: Pioneering Cybersecurity and IoT Audits
The International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) has unveiled its ambitious 2026-28 Work Plan, focusing on cybersecurity and remote audits through cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, according to a statement by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Friday.

The plan was cemented during the 34th Annual Meeting of INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit (WGITA) and coinciding with the 17th Steering Committee Meeting of the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee (KSC) in Hyderabad. Over four days, representatives from 29 countries, global partners, and IT audit experts convened to review and advance global audit strategies.

Aside from prioritizing cybersecurity, the event highlighted innovations like the PM GatiShakti initiative, demonstrating the transformative power of AI, big data, and GIS in infrastructure auditing. CAG of India, K Sanjay Murthy, stressed that embracing technologies is crucial for enhancing transparency and accountability in governance worldwide.

