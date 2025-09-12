Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

At its upcoming meeting, the Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce an interest rate cut aimed at supporting the faltering U.S. labor market, despite recent inflationary upticks. Investors await the central bank's signal on the scale and continued trajectory of these rate adjustments.

Market analysts predict a 90% likelihood of a 25 basis point cut, following reports of weakened job growth. This expectation has contributed to record highs in U.S. stock indexes, buoyed by enthusiasm over artificial intelligence and corporate earnings.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the challenge of countering the economic impact of tariffs while maintaining price stability. As discussions unfold, Wall Street will also watch technology and AI-related stocks, particularly after Oracle's dramatic market surge.

