Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

The launch of the moto pad 60 NEO by Motorola marks a significant advancement in the tablet market. Boasting the segment's only 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the device promises an unparalleled visual experience, perfect for both gaming and productivity on the move.

This lightweight, sleek device includes a moto pen, offering users precision with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and innovative features like Circle to Search. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing capabilities.

With robust 5G connectivity and a long-lasting 7040mAh battery, users can enjoy up to 12 hours of streaming, enhancing portability and utility. Available now for INR 12,999, the moto pad 60 NEO stands out as a compelling option for those seeking balance in performance and design.