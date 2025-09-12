Left Menu

Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience

The moto pad 60 NEO, launched by Motorola, is the lightest and slimmest 5G-ready tablet with an industry-leading 11" 2.5K 90Hz display, quad speakers, and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. The tablet is equipped with a versatile moto pen and features advanced connectivity and multitasking abilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:59 IST
Revolutionizing Mobility: Moto Pad 60 NEO's Unmatched Tablet Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The launch of the moto pad 60 NEO by Motorola marks a significant advancement in the tablet market. Boasting the segment's only 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the device promises an unparalleled visual experience, perfect for both gaming and productivity on the move.

This lightweight, sleek device includes a moto pen, offering users precision with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and innovative features like Circle to Search. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing capabilities.

With robust 5G connectivity and a long-lasting 7040mAh battery, users can enjoy up to 12 hours of streaming, enhancing portability and utility. Available now for INR 12,999, the moto pad 60 NEO stands out as a compelling option for those seeking balance in performance and design.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Insulin Production: A Breakthrough by IIT-Guwahati

Revolutionizing Insulin Production: A Breakthrough by IIT-Guwahati

 India
2
Delhi CM Slams Congress Over AI-Generated Video Targeting Modi's Mother

Delhi CM Slams Congress Over AI-Generated Video Targeting Modi's Mother

 India
3
A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership

A Call for Recognition: Homemakers' Rights in Property Ownership

 India
4
Charlie Kirk's Tragic End Sparks Bipartisan Reflections

Charlie Kirk's Tragic End Sparks Bipartisan Reflections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025