Giorgio Armani Foundation Paves Path for Future Leadership

The Giorgio Armani foundation, a crucial component of the iconic designer's succession strategy, is poised to nominate a new CEO for the group. Established in 2016, the foundation is designed to safeguard the brand's founding principles by maintaining at least 30% of its capital.

In a statement on Friday, Armani's executive committee noted its commitment to honoring the designer's wishes. This includes a focus on securing the brand's future success, as guided by those closely connected to Armani.

The committee comprises notable figures such as Armani's business and life partner Pantaleo Dell'Orco, members of the Armani family, and senior management. Together, they are united in their goal to support the transition in accordance with the designer's vision.

