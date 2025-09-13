Left Menu

AI Brings Voices of Loved Ones Back: Exploring 'Grief Tech'

AI technology is helping individuals like Diego Felix Dos Santos connect with deceased loved ones by simulating their voices. 'Grief tech' allows for continued emotional connections but raises ethical concerns regarding consent and data privacy. Despite potential emotional risks, many find solace in preserving cherished memories through these innovative platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:36 IST
AI Brings Voices of Loved Ones Back: Exploring 'Grief Tech'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The advent of AI technology is offering people a unique way to reconnect with their deceased loved ones, a practice known as 'grief tech.' Through platforms like Eleven Labs, individuals can revive the voices of their departed family members, creating an emotional connection that transcends death.

Diego Felix Dos Santos is among those who have utilized the technology to hear his late father's voice once more. After uploading an audio file to an AI-powered voice generator, Dos Santos can now simulate conversations and relive cherished memories. While this offers emotional solace, it sparks ethical discussions about consent and data privacy.

Despite the concerns, experts recognize the potential of 'grief tech' to impact the grieving process positively. While some warn of the emotional toll, the technology's ability to preserve memories allows users to maintain a connection with their departed loved ones. As AI continues to evolve, its role in grief support will likely prompt ongoing conversations about its ethical implications.

TRENDING

1
In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in Imphal.

In Operation Sindoor, 'valiant sons' of Manipur played key role: PM Modi in ...

 India
2
Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

Towering Collapse: Silo Disaster Strikes Bharat Coking Coal Limited

 India
3
The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability Inclusion

The Ability Dialogues 4.0: Bridging Forces and Civil Society for Disability ...

 India
4
Centre working on several projects to address issue of floods in Manipur: Modi in Imphal.

Centre working on several projects to address issue of floods in Manipur: Mo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025