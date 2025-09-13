Left Menu

Beatrice Chebet Clinches First World Title with Thrilling 10,000m Victory

Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet secured her first world title by winning the women's 10,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships. Chebet's strategic sprint in the final lap earned her the victory over tough competition, including Nadia Battocletti and Gudaf Tsegay, marking a promising start to her quest for a distance double.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:30 IST
Olympic champion and world-record holder Beatrice Chebet claimed her first world title in a sensational women's 10,000 meters race at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Displaying a phenomenal burst of speed in the final lap, the Kenyan runner crossed the finish line in 30 minutes 37.61 seconds, triumphantly leading the pack.

Nadia Battocletti secured a hard-earned silver medal with an Italian record time of 30:38.23, while Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia clinched bronze, showcasing her best performance of the year. The competitors pushed the limits of endurance, pacing together for the last 4,000 meters after Japan's Ririka Hironaka set the pace in the early stages.

As Battocletti expressed her aspirations to surpass the formidable African contenders, Chebet prepares to pursue a 5,000m-10,000m double, following in the footsteps of previous champions like Tirunesh Dibaba and Vivian Cheruiyot. The race underscored the unpredictable, exhilarating nature of athletics at its highest level.

