Strategic Moves by AI Engineering Services to Overhaul India's MRO Sector

AI Engineering Services, a state-owned company and a major player in India's MRO sector, is actively seeking strategic partners to access proprietary manuals crucial for high-end component overhauls. This move comes after their split from Air India, which has left them without direct access to essential technical literature.

The separation from Air India in 2022 has posed challenges for AI Engineering Services, particularly in maintaining shop capabilities to meet global standards. The company, with over 5,000 employees, is striving to enhance capabilities and is in talks with potential partners to secure necessary intellectual property rights.

Strategic collaborations are seen as vital for retaining advanced capabilities and increasing its customer base. AIESL aims to maximize utilization of its facilities and overcome challenges posed by foreign competitors and rivalling OEMs dominating the aftermarket, according to a recent Niti Aayog report.

