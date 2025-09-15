Left Menu

China says Nvidia violated antimonopoly laws, according to preliminary investigation

Regulators said last year that they were investigating the company for suspected violations stemming from the USD 6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox in 2019.The decision ratchets up pressure on the US as officials from Washington hold trade talks with Beijings representatives in Spain this week.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:09 IST
China says Nvidia violated antimonopoly laws, according to preliminary investigation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chinese regulators said on Monday that a preliminary investigation found that chipmaker Nvidia violated the country's anti-monopoly laws. The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a one-sentence statement that it would carry out "further investigation" into Nvidia, the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer. The statement said the investigation centred on Nvidia's purchase of network and data transmission company Mellanox Technologies. Nvidia didn't respond immediately to a request for comment. Regulators said last year that they were investigating the company for suspected violations stemming from the USD 6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox in 2019.

The decision ratchets up pressure on the US as officials from Washington hold trade talks with Beijing's representatives in Spain this week. Beijing has been tightening scrutiny of the US chip industry. On Saturday, China's Ministry of Commerce said it was carrying out an anti-dumping investigation into certain analogue IC chips imported from the US, including commodity chips that are commonly made by companies such as Texas Instruments and ON Semiconductor.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is meeting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid for negotiations on tariffs and national security issues related to the ownership of social media platform TikTok. The talks were scheduled from Sunday to Wednesday. It's the fourth round of discussions after meetings in London, Geneva and Stockholm. The two governments have agreed to several 90-day pauses on a series of increasing reciprocal tariffs, staving off an all-out trade war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to shake hands

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to...

 Global
2
13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-FIRs filed

13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-...

 India
3
Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

 India
4
Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari: CM Abdullah

Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025