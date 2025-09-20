Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Controversy
President Trump plans to introduce a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas to reduce their use in his immigration policy. The program, crucial for tech companies, faces new restrictions, affecting major firms like Amazon and Microsoft. Critics argue the visas suppress American wages, while benefiting foreign workers.
In a bold move aligning with his immigration policy, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose a hefty $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas. This development is reportedly part of Trump's broader efforts to curb immigration and protect American jobs.
A White House official confirmed that the president plans to sign a proclamation imminently, possibly as early as Friday, ushering in these new requirements for the H-1B visa program. The new fee and other proposed changes, including adjustments to prevailing-wage levels, aim to significantly restrict access to the popular visa class.
Technology giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms have heavily relied on foreign workers via the H-1B visa, with thousands approved each year. As a result, cognizant stocks took a hit, reflecting investor concerns over potential impacts on the IT sector, while critics argue that the move to increase fees could suppress wages for American workers.
ALSO READ
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.
Microsoft's Strong Advice for Visa Holders to Stay in the U.S.
Sennheiser Unveils Exciting Discounts for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Entertaining Developments: From Kimmel Controversy to Mariah on the Amazon
BRIEF-Amazon To Launch Augmented Reality Football Coverage - FT