Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Controversy

In a bold move aligning with his immigration policy, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose a hefty $100,000 application fee for H-1B visas. This development is reportedly part of Trump's broader efforts to curb immigration and protect American jobs.

A White House official confirmed that the president plans to sign a proclamation imminently, possibly as early as Friday, ushering in these new requirements for the H-1B visa program. The new fee and other proposed changes, including adjustments to prevailing-wage levels, aim to significantly restrict access to the popular visa class.

Technology giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms have heavily relied on foreign workers via the H-1B visa, with thousands approved each year. As a result, cognizant stocks took a hit, reflecting investor concerns over potential impacts on the IT sector, while critics argue that the move to increase fees could suppress wages for American workers.