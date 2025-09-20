Trump's H-1B Visa Shake-Up: A $100,000 Price Tag That Could Deter Global Talent

The Trump administration on Friday announced a proposal to levy a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas, posing potential challenges for the technology sector that relies significantly on skilled labor from overseas. This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown that aims to limit certain forms of legal immigration under Trump's tenure.

The proposal, described by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, signals a direct attempt to prioritize American workers, echoing sentiments of many in the industry who see the H-1B visa program as depressing local wages.

However, leading tech firms like Microsoft and JPMorgan have cautioned their H-1B visa employees to remain in the United States amid these developments. Critics fear the high fees may deter global talent and increase operational costs, impacting U.S. competitiveness in tech innovation.