Trump's H-1B Visa Shake-Up: A $100,000 Price Tag That Could Deter Global Talent

The Trump administration plans to impose a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas, a significant change potentially impacting the tech industry's reliance on skilled foreign workers. Critics argue it suppresses American wages, while proponents highlight the necessity for attracting international expertise. Companies might now face increased operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration on Friday announced a proposal to levy a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas, posing potential challenges for the technology sector that relies significantly on skilled labor from overseas. This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown that aims to limit certain forms of legal immigration under Trump's tenure.

The proposal, described by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, signals a direct attempt to prioritize American workers, echoing sentiments of many in the industry who see the H-1B visa program as depressing local wages.

However, leading tech firms like Microsoft and JPMorgan have cautioned their H-1B visa employees to remain in the United States amid these developments. Critics fear the high fees may deter global talent and increase operational costs, impacting U.S. competitiveness in tech innovation.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Judge Dismisses Trump's Multi-Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

50 years ago, 40 pc of country's trade was through India-made ships, which has come down to 5 pc now: PM Modi.

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

