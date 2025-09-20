Trump's H-1B Visa Shake-Up: A $100,000 Price Tag That Could Deter Global Talent
The Trump administration plans to impose a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas, a significant change potentially impacting the tech industry's reliance on skilled foreign workers. Critics argue it suppresses American wages, while proponents highlight the necessity for attracting international expertise. Companies might now face increased operational costs.
The Trump administration on Friday announced a proposal to levy a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas, posing potential challenges for the technology sector that relies significantly on skilled labor from overseas. This move is part of a broader immigration crackdown that aims to limit certain forms of legal immigration under Trump's tenure.
The proposal, described by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, signals a direct attempt to prioritize American workers, echoing sentiments of many in the industry who see the H-1B visa program as depressing local wages.
However, leading tech firms like Microsoft and JPMorgan have cautioned their H-1B visa employees to remain in the United States amid these developments. Critics fear the high fees may deter global talent and increase operational costs, impacting U.S. competitiveness in tech innovation.
Microsoft's Strong Advice for Visa Holders to Stay in the U.S.
