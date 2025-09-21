Health Sector Highlights: GE Healthcare, Vaccine Policies, and Technological Advancements

In the latest health news, GE Healthcare is contemplating a sale of its China operations, potentially reshaping its international strategy. Sources suggest the company is also considering partnerships within China to strengthen its market influence.

In the US, a shift in vaccine policy occurred as advisers under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved away from broad COVID shot recommendations, instead endorsing case-by-case clinical decision-making. This decision reflects ongoing debates over the US immunization schedule.

Technological advancements in health include Apple's introduction of AI for blood pressure notifications in its Watch Series 11, while Neuralink's upcoming trial aims to bridge communication gaps for speech-impaired individuals. These innovations underline the tech-health convergence, promising better patient outcomes.

