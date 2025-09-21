Left Menu

H-1B Visa Fee Surge: A $100,000 Challenge

A new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas in the U.S. will take effect on Sunday, targeting petitions rather than current holders. Executives express concerns about its impact on global operations, particularly in the IT sector. The fee aims to balance domestic employment and foreign labor competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 04:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government is set to impose a significant $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions starting Sunday. This fee won't affect existing visa holders re-entering the country, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. She clarified in a post on X that this is a one-time charge and not an annual levy.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick initially indicated the fee might be annual. Companies such as Microsoft and Amazon have responded by advising workers with H-1B visas to remain in the U.S. An internal memo from Goldman Sachs cautioned employees on international travel until further details are confirmed.

The fee, introduced to support domestic labor, has drawn criticism from sectors like IT. Indian IT professionals, who are prevalent users of these visas, may see their global operations disrupted. However, exemptions might be granted if a visa application serves national interest, with further guidance expected from the Department of Labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

