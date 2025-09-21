H-1B Visa Fee Surge: A $100,000 Challenge

The U.S. government is set to impose a significant $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions starting Sunday. This fee won't affect existing visa holders re-entering the country, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. She clarified in a post on X that this is a one-time charge and not an annual levy.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick initially indicated the fee might be annual. Companies such as Microsoft and Amazon have responded by advising workers with H-1B visas to remain in the U.S. An internal memo from Goldman Sachs cautioned employees on international travel until further details are confirmed.

The fee, introduced to support domestic labor, has drawn criticism from sectors like IT. Indian IT professionals, who are prevalent users of these visas, may see their global operations disrupted. However, exemptions might be granted if a visa application serves national interest, with further guidance expected from the Department of Labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)